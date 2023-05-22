Jordan Staal will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Staal's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 16:16 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 81 games this season, Staal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Staal has a point in 28 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points five times.

Staal has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 81 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Staal hits the over on his points prop total is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 29% chance of Staal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 8 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.