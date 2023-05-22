Seth Jarvis will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Jarvis intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 16:12 per game on the ice, is +10.

Jarvis has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Jarvis has a point in 31 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 39 Points 7 14 Goals 2 25 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.