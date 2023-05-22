Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice Monday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Does a bet on Teravainen interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Teravainen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 30 of 68 games this year, Teravainen has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Teravainen has an assist in 22 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 68 Games 8 37 Points 4 12 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

