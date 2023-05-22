Teuvo Teravainen Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice Monday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Does a bet on Teravainen interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Teravainen Season Stats Insights
- Teravainen has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).
- Teravainen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 30 of 68 games this year, Teravainen has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- Teravainen has an assist in 22 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Teravainen has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|68
|Games
|8
|37
|Points
|4
|12
|Goals
|3
|25
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.