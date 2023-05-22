How to Watch the Twins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins versus San Francisco Giants game on Monday at 7:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Farmer and Michael Conforto.
Twins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh-best in MLB play with 63 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 14th in baseball with a .407 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.231).
- Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (219 total).
- The Twins' .311 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace the majors.
- Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.42).
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.
- Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco ranks 19th in the majors with 201 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.
- The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.346 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Ober is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Ober will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- John Brebbia will take to the mound for the Giants, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins while allowing one hit.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dustin May
|5/19/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Reid Detmers
|5/20/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/21/2023
|Angels
|L 4-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
|5/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|John Brebbia
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Bailey Ober
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Sonny Gray
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|-
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
|5/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Corbin Burnes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.