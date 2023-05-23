How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Spencer Strider starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in baseball with 78 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .461.
- The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.258).
- Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (246 total).
- The Braves are fourth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Strider enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Strider is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|-
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|-
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
