Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 30.4% of the time. That's less often than Boston covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (87.5%).
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Celtics are 4-4 as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 109.8 points per game.
- This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
- The Heat, who are 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- So far this season, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston is the fourth-best squad in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4).
- The Celtics are seventh in the NBA in assists (26.7 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Celtics are the second-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).
- In 2022-23, Boston has taken 52% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 48% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 62% of Boston's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 38% have been 3-pointers.
