J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Dodgers have +100 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have a 25-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 24-14 (winning 63.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In the 48 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-18-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-12 17-7 9-7 20-12 19-15 10-4

