Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Burns intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has averaged 23:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +19.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Burns has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 47 of 82 games this season, Burns has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 8 60 Points 6 18 Goals 2 42 Assists 4

