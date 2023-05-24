The Carolina Hurricanes take the road to square off against the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, May 24, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 edge in the series. The Panthers have -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In 69 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Panthers are 13-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Hurricanes have been listed as the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has compiled a 13-9 record (winning 59.1% of its games).

Carolina is 5-5 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-118) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-0 4-6-0 5.6 3.1 2.3

