Jesper Fast Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fast's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
Fast Season Stats Insights
- Fast's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.
- Fast has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 26 of 80 games this year, Fast has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Fast's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.9%.
Fast Stats vs. the Panthers
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|80
|Games
|9
|29
|Points
|2
|10
|Goals
|2
|19
|Assists
|0
