Jordan Martinook Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Jordan Martinook will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Martinook against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.
Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
Martinook Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Martinook has averaged 15:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.
- Martinook has scored a goal in 11 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Martinook has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|82
|Games
|9
|34
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|0
