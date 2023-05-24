Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Staal are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal has averaged 16:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Staal has a point in 28 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points five times.

In 15 of 81 games this season, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Staal hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Staal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 9 34 Points 3 17 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

