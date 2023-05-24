Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Necas available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is +5.

Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 48 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 18 times.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 57.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 9 71 Points 2 28 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.