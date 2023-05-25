Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (30-19) will host Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) at Truist Park on Thursday, May 25, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Phillies have -110 odds to play spoiler. Philadelphia is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +145 odds). A 9.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (4-3, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Braves and Phillies game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 27-17 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (61.4% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Phillies have been victorious in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a mark of 5-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.