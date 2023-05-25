Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Alec Bohm, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 63 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .330/.419/.576 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 43 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 36 RBI.

He's slashing .234/.362/.527 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has recorded 48 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.320/.390 on the year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 55 hits with 16 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .289/.340/.453 on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Alec Bohm, Nicholas Castellanos or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.