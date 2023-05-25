The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .238 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven in a run in 11 games this year (26.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 17 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings