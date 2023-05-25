The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Albies has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .324
.272 OBP .347
.421 SLG .620
6 XBH 11
4 HR 5
12 RBI 15
19/4 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Nola (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
