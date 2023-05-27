Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Arthur Fils (No. 112 ranking) will take on Francisco Cerundolo (No. 28) in the final of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Saturday, May 27.
Cerundolo is favored (-300) in the tournament final against Fils (+240).
Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information
- Tournament: The Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Finals
- Date: Saturday, May 27
- Venue: Parc De La TeTe D'or
- Location: Lyon, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Arthur Fils
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|42.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.5
Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights
- Fils defeated Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 in the semifinals on Friday.
- Cerundolo beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals on Friday.
- Fils has played 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match.
- Fils has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.
- Cerundolo has averaged 25.2 games per match through his 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.4% of the games.
- Cerundolo has averaged 24.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 27 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Fils and Cerundolo have not played each other since 2015.
