Sportsbooks have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 10.5 (-111) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-175)

Saturday's points prop bet for Tatum is 30.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-128) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-128) 2.5 (+120)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Saturday is 4.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-125) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-105) 2.5 (-111)

Saturday's prop bet for Derrick White is 13.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.

White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-115) 8.5 (-133) 3.5 (+130)

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 2.9 higher than Saturday's prop total.

Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-120) 7.5 (-115) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-175)

The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

