Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (22-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-3) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will take the ball for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have won one of their last three games against the spread.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 12 (48%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 2-3 when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Reds Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Reds have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Reds have come away with 15 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (226 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|L 2-1
|Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
|May 23
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs TBA
|June 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|W 9-0
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jameson Taillon
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
|June 2
|Brewers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Corbin Burnes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.