The Connecticut Sun versus the New York Liberty is one of two strong options on today's WNBA slate.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 1-1

1-1 CON Record: 3-0

3-0 NYL Stats: 77.0 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 76.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)

77.0 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 76.5 Opp. PPG (fourth) CON Stats: 79.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 72.0 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (28.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Breanna Stewart (28.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (18.0 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7.5

-7.5 NYL Odds to Win: -372

-372 CON Odds to Win: +281

+281 Total: 163.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 2-0

2-0 LAS Record: 1-1

1-1 LVA Stats: 99.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 74.5 Opp. PPG (third)

99.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 74.5 Opp. PPG (third) LAS Stats: 89.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: Jackie Young (26.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Jackie Young (26.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.5 APG) LAS Key Player: Chiney Ogwumike (17.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.