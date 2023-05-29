Braves vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (32-21) and Oakland Athletics (10-45) going head to head at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:07 PM ET on May 29.
The probable starters are Mike Soroka for the Braves and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics.
Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 7, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Athletics Player Props
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 44 times and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.
- Atlanta is undefeated in eight games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 275 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jared Shuster vs JP Sears
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Tommy Henry
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.