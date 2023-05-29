How to Watch the Braves vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to out-hit Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second in baseball with 89 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .466.
- The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.260).
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (275 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Braves' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.280).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|JP Sears
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tommy Henry
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
