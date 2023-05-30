Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 30 against the Phillies) he went 2-for-4 with a double.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .317 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 12 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In six games this season (37.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.200
|AVG
|.385
|.273
|OBP
|.385
|.200
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.78).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
