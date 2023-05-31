Braves vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (32-23) and the Oakland Athletics (12-45) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on May 31) at 3:37 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Braves.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (1-2) to the mound, while James Kaprielian (0-5) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Athletics Player Props
|Braves vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 27 (58.7%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 8-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Atlanta has scored 278 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|L 7-2
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Tommy Henry
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer
