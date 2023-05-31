On Wednesday, Kevin Pillar (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is hitting .262 with four doubles, six home runs and four walks.
  • In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pillar has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
  • In 11 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
.200 AVG .316
.286 OBP .308
.480 SLG .447
3 XBH 3
2 HR 1
6 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 7/0
1 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 16
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
