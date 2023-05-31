Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (70) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 41 of 55 games this year (74.5%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (38.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (58.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 26 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (76.9%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (38.5%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (69.2%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (34.6%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (46.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings