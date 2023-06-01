Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on June 1, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (5-4) for his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.38), 15th in WHIP (1.042), and 26th in K/9 (9.6).
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 15
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Angels
|May. 9
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|2
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has put up 49 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.
- He has a slash line of .278/.392/.580 so far this season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 52 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .245/.337/.387 slash line so far this year.
- Bregman brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has collected 57 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .269/.345/.538 slash line on the year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 57 hits with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 31 RBI.
- He has a .278/.369/.522 slash line so far this season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
