The Charlotte Hornets (22-46) currently have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they head into a matchup at home against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +100000 25th Bet $100 to win $100000 To Make the Finals +50000 - Bet $100 to win $50000

Hornets Standings Information

If the playoffs began today, the Hornets would not qualify after finishing as the No. 14 team in the Eastern Conference, 10.0 games behind the No. 10 Wizards.

Team Games Back 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 13.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.5 10 Washington Wizards 17.0 11 Chicago Bulls 18.0 12 Indiana Pacers 18.5 13 Orlando Magic 21.5 14 Charlotte Hornets 27.0 15 Detroit Pistons 33.5

Hornets Team Stats

This season, the Hornets have put together a 22-44 record so far.

This year, the Hornets have an 11-18 record at home and an 11-26 record on the road.

The Hornets have an 8-7 record in games they were listed as favorites, while finishing 14-37 when listed as the underdog.

When favored by three or fewer points this season, the Hornets have sported a 4-6 record. They are 4-1 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

The Hornets have lost all two games as underdogs by three points or fewer this season (0-2), but they have won 14 games when underdogs by more than three points (14-35).

Hornets' Top Players

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in scoring, tallying 21.3 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Charlotte's leading rebounder is P.J. Washington, averaging 4.8 boards per game, and its best passer is LaMelo Ball with 8.4 assists per game.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Rozier, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. and Washington lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Smith leading the team in steals by averaging 1.4 per game and Washington in blocks, averaging 1.1 per contest.

