The Tennessee Titans have been given an over/under of 7.5 wins by oddsmakers. They failed to make the playoffs last year after winning seven games.

Titans: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +110 -130 47.6%

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

Tennessee was 4-7 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill racked up 2,536 passing yards (211.3 per game) with a 65.2% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.

A season ago Derrick Henry churned out 1,538 rushing yards (96.1 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns. He tacked on 33 catches for 398 yards .

Last season Chris Moore was targeted 74 times and amassed 48 catches for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

Denico Autry showed out with an impressive stat line of 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles last year.

Tennessee 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Titans will face the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL, based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (127).

In 2023, the Tennessee's schedule will see eight games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that totaled 12 or more wins and four games against squads that compiled fewer than six wins in 2022.

The Titans will play eight games against returning 2022 playoff teams in 2023, and are scheduled to play seven teams with negative playoff odds.

Titans Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +300

+300 Odds to Win the AFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

