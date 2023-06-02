The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .239.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 19 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings