Saturday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) and the Atlanta Braves (33-24) clashing at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (5-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (2-2).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have won two of their last seven games against the spread.

The Braves have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 28 (58.3%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 284 total runs this season.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).

Braves Schedule