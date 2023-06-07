The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies will hit the field against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 98 total home runs.

Atlanta's .462 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .259 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves' .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.68 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will try to extend a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson

