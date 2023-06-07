Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while batting .256.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 153rd and he is 46th in slugging.
- Rosario is batting .400 with three homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Scherzer (5-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
