On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (79) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .391 with one homer.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (22 of 60), with two or more RBI six times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (56.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 30 GP 30 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (80.0%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 14 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (66.7%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (33.3%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (46.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings