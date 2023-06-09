A quarterfinal is next up for Jannik Sinner in the Libema Open, and he will meet Emil Ruusuvuori. Sinner is the favorite (+200) at Autotron Rosmalen.

Sinner at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Sinner's Next Match

Sinner has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Ruusuvuori on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET (after beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2).

Sinner currently has odds of -375 to win his next matchup against Ruusuvuori. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000

US Open odds to win: +1100

Libema Open odds to win: +200

Sinner Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sinner beat No. 47-ranked Bublik, 6-4, 6-2.

Sinner has won two of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 49-18.

Sinner is 4-2 on grass over the past year.

In his 67 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Sinner has averaged 25.0 games.

On grass, Sinner has played six matches over the past year, and he has totaled 36.8 games per match while winning 54.8% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 30.8% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sinner has won 87.5% of his games on serve and 21.1% on return.

