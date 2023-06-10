Brendon Todd will compete at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, taking place from June 8-11.

Looking to bet on Todd at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brendon Todd Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Todd has scored better than par six times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Todd has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Todd has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 34 -6 278 0 17 1 4 $2.6M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

In Todd's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 16th.

Todd has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Todd finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,264 yards, 37 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Todd has played i the last year (7,254 yards) is 10 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd was in the 98th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 2.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was strong enough to land him in the 77th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Todd shot better than 98% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Todd carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Todd had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.3).

Todd's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the tournament average (4.5).

In that last outing, Todd's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Todd finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Todd recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Todd Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.