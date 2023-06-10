How to Watch the Giants vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
A pair of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Nico Hoerner, will be on display when the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 80 total home runs.
- San Francisco is 11th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Giants have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
- San Francisco is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (289 total).
- The Giants rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Giants strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .245 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 267 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Cubs rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.278 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- John Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went one scoreless inning while surrendering two hits.
- Brebbia has not recorded a quality start yet this season.
- Brebbia, who averages 0.9 per appearance, has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).
- He is looking to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Tyler Wells
|6/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-4
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Connor Seabold
|6/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Chase Anderson
|6/9/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Marcus Stroman
|6/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Hayden Wesneski
|6/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Jack Flaherty
|6/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|-
|Bobby Miller
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|L 7-4
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|L 3-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
|6/9/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|John Brebbia
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Alex Wood
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
