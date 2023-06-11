The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (hitting .289 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 46 of 64 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (29.7%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (37.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.5%).

In 48.4% of his games this season (31 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .323 AVG .220 .381 OBP .293 .515 SLG .407 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 17 31/12 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

