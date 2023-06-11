The Atlanta Dream (2-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Connecticut Sun (7-2) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, June 11 at 4:00 PM ET.

The Dream are coming off of a 106-83 loss to the Liberty in their most recent game on Friday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2.0 1.0 2.0 Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6.0 2.4 3.8

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard puts up 16.8 points and 2.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also putting up 4.7 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in WNBA).

Cheyenne Parker averages a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 16.3 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field.

Nia Coffey is averaging 4.0 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Haley Jones posts 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.0% from the floor.

