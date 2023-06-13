Austin Riley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.0% of his games this season (31 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .313 AVG .213 .371 OBP .290 .500 SLG .393 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 17 33/12 K/BB 39/13 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings