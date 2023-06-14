The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 35 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.5%).

He has scored in 20 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .248 AVG .244 .270 OBP .271 .413 SLG .488 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 34/4 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings