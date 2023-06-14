Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .273 with five doubles, six home runs and four walks.
- Pillar has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (18 of 34), with more than one hit five times (14.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8%.
- He has scored in 12 of 34 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.315
|.270
|OBP
|.321
|.441
|SLG
|.593
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|8
|12/3
|K/BB
|10/1
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Tigers will look to Olson (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
