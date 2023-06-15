How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
AJ Smith-Shawver starts for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 114 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .468 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .264 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (355 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves rank third in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smith-Shawver (0-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- He is looking to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run alive.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
