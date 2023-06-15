Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- hitting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .221 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this season (nine of 46), with two or more RBI four times (8.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|.200
|AVG
|.236
|.274
|OBP
|.299
|.338
|SLG
|.382
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-7) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.263), and 62nd in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers.
