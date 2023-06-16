Friday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Brewers will give the ball to Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (6-5, 4.35 ERA).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 35 times and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 35 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 19-16 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have compiled a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 19-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (294 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.32 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 9 Athletics L 5-2 Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll June 10 Athletics L 2-1 Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn June 11 Athletics L 8-6 Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears June 13 @ Twins L 7-5 Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez June 14 @ Twins L 4-2 Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober June 16 Pirates - Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill June 17 Pirates - Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller June 18 Pirates - Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz June 19 Diamondbacks - Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly June 20 Diamondbacks - Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson June 21 Diamondbacks - Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen

Pirates Schedule