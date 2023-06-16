Frances Tiafoe enters the cinch Championships (in London, United Kingdom) off the back of winning the MercedesCup, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the final. Tiafoe's first opponent is Botic Van de Zandschulp (in the round of 32). Tiafoe currently has +1400 odds to win this tournament at The Queen's Club.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 cinch Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Tiafoe at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tiafoe's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the cinch Championships, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 8:50 AM ET), Tiafoe will face Van de Zandschulp.

Tiafoe currently has odds of -200 to win his next contest against Van de Zandschulp. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +2000

cinch Championships odds to win: +1400

Want to bet on Tiafoe? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tiafoe Stats

Tiafoe won his most recent match, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 over Struff in the finals of the MercedesCup on June 18, 2023.

Tiafoe has won two of his 22 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 44-20.

On grass over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 7-2 and has won one title.

Through 64 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 27.6 games per match. He won 53.1% of them.

In his nine matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has averaged 34.3 games.

Over the past year, Tiafoe has been victorious in 23.5% of his return games and 83.6% of his service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tiafoe has won 85.5% of his games on serve and 22.3% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.