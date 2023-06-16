Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Travis d'Arnaud (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .271.
- In 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%) d'Arnaud has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.0%).
- He has scored in seven of 23 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|.357
|AVG
|.228
|.471
|OBP
|.254
|.607
|SLG
|.281
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|4/6
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Lamet gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 10.80, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .362 against him.
