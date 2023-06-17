On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .250 with 12 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Rosario has had a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 60), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (38.3%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 25 .250 AVG .250 .277 OBP .298 .435 SLG .511 12 XBH 12 5 HR 5 15 RBI 14 35/5 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings