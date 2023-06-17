Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) and Cleveland Guardians (32-37) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-3) to the mound, while Tommy Henry (3-1) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 34 times and won 18, or 52.9%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 18-16 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 262 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (360 total).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 11 Astros W 5-0 Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak June 13 @ Padres L 6-3 Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove June 14 @ Padres L 5-0 Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha June 15 @ Padres W 8-6 Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers June 16 @ Diamondbacks L 5-1 Touki Toussaint vs Zac Gallen June 17 @ Diamondbacks - Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry June 18 @ Diamondbacks - Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies June 20 Athletics - Aaron Civale vs Luis Medina June 21 Athletics - Logan Allen vs Paul Blackburn June 22 Athletics - Triston McKenzie vs JP Sears June 23 Brewers - Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley

Diamondbacks Schedule